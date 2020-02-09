PBMares Wealth Management LLC Invests $214,000 in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTBI. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 4,305.5% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

CTBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, EVP Charles Wayne Hancock II sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $442,800.00. Also, CFO Kevin J. Stumbo sold 1,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $51,472.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,426.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CTBI stock opened at $44.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $792.04 million, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.62. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.03 and a 52 week high of $47.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.35.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $49.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.50 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 10.89%. On average, analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

