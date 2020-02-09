PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.20.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cowen upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Monday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $30.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

In related news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora bought 73,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.83 per share, with a total value of $1,897,755.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,621,597 shares of company stock worth $108,039,608. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 424,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,309,000 after buying an additional 39,962 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth $10,333,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth $486,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 29,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 14,005 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PBF traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.29. 1,947,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,927,489. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -34.99, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.37. PBF Energy has a 12 month low of $21.09 and a 12 month high of $36.50.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

