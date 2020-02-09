Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Position Lifted by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Paypal in the third quarter worth $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 51.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paypal in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. Guggenheim raised Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Compass Point began coverage on Paypal in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,166,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,352,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $122.19. The firm has a market cap of $140.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.57.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $3,104,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,197,888.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $2,693,550.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,160.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,379 shares of company stock valued at $6,074,226 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

