Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Position Boosted by Legacy Bridge LLC

Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Paypal comprises approximately 1.0% of Legacy Bridge LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in Paypal by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 102,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,045,000 after acquiring an additional 16,836 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its position in Paypal by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 62,703 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,783,000 after acquiring an additional 19,174 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Paypal by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,749 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in Paypal by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,590,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $280,258,000 after acquiring an additional 160,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Monday, January 20th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.03.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $2,693,550.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,793 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,160.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $275,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,959,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,379 shares of company stock worth $6,074,226 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paypal stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,166,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,352,344. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.57. The stock has a market cap of $140.77 billion, a PE ratio of 57.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $122.19.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

