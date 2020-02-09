Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Increased to $314.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price target upped by Cantor Fitzgerald from $234.00 to $314.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

PAYC has been the subject of several other research reports. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Paycom Software from $261.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $233.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $286.75.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

PAYC stock opened at $293.53 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $290.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.24. Paycom Software has a 52-week low of $165.98 and a 52-week high of $342.00.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.34 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 24.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.