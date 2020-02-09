Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Increased to $314.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price target upped by Cantor Fitzgerald from $234.00 to $314.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.
PAYC has been the subject of several other research reports. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Paycom Software from $261.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $233.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $286.75.
PAYC stock opened at $293.53 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $290.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.24. Paycom Software has a 52-week low of $165.98 and a 52-week high of $342.00.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Paycom Software
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.
Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.