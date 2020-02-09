Paxos Standard (PAX) Market Cap Hits $221.25 Million

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 9th. One Paxos Standard token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00009909 BTC on major exchanges including Coinall, BCEX, BigONE and Coinbit. Paxos Standard has a total market capitalization of $221.25 million and approximately $349.59 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Paxos Standard has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 220,361,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,361,274 tokens. The official website for Paxos Standard is paxos.com/standard . Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Paxos Standard is medium.com/@PaxosStandard

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, KuCoin, Bitrue, BitMart, BW.com, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, OKEx, Gate.io, WazirX, DigiFinex, MXC, BitMax, ZB.COM, Bitfinex, Coinbit, Iquant, FCoin, BCEX, BigONE, CoinBene, TOKOK, Bittrex, Crex24, Coinall, C2CX, CoinPlace, Binance, SouthXchange, HitBTC, Sistemkoin, Hotbit, DDEX, ABCC, P2PB2B, CoinExchange, OKCoin, Bit-Z, Kyber Network and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paxos Standard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

