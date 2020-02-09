Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.58.

Several brokerages recently commented on PTEN. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. AltaCorp Capital cut Patterson-UTI Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cfra lowered their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

In other news, Director Terry H. Hunt sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $61,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,670 shares in the company, valued at $961,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTEN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 44.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,950,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069,809 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 75.0% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 3,039,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,984 shares in the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 37.3% in the third quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 2,703,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,114,000 after purchasing an additional 733,883 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,246,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,591,000 after purchasing an additional 336,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 74.7% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,076,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,753,000 after purchasing an additional 887,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,235,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,985,668. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.22. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.49 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.16%.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

