Particl (PART) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.04 Million

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. During the last week, Particl has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00007345 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Upbit and Bit-Z. Particl has a market cap of $7.04 million and $14,974.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000891 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000118 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000156 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Particl Coin Profile

Particl (PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,710,397 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject . Particl’s official website is particl.io . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Particl Coin Trading

Particl can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bit-Z, LiteBit.eu and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

