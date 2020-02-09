Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 during the 3rd quarter worth $552,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,830,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 52,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,363,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter.

VTWO opened at $132.44 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 has a 12-month low of $116.04 and a 12-month high of $136.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.50.

