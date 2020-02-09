Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $940,000 Holdings in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SON. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.3% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 68,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 5.5% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 6,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Harold G. Cummings III sold 532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $32,196.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,392.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP James A. Harrell III sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,858 shares of company stock valued at $112,759. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SON opened at $57.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.84. Sonoco Products Co has a fifty-two week low of $55.12 and a fifty-two week high of $66.57.

SON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Vertical Research raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Vertical Group raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

