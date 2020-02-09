Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $826,000 Holdings in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Steris were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Steris by 225.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Steris in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Steris by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Steris in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in Steris by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard Martin Steeves sold 5,960 shares of Steris stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $898,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 16,093 shares of company stock worth $2,458,761 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STE opened at $152.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90 and a beta of 0.90. Steris PLC has a one year low of $117.75 and a one year high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.74.

About Steris

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

