Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 2,786 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,180 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter worth $28,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter worth $30,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter worth $40,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,420,822.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $261,958.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,668.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 279,643 shares of company stock worth $15,306,458. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $54.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $175.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $49.82 and a 12 month high of $60.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.57.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 target price on Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

