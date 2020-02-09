Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,884 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHOP. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Gs Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Shopify by 178.6% during the third quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Shopify by 294.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the third quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Shopify from to in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Shopify from $385.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $370.14.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $478.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -423.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Shopify Inc has a 52 week low of $160.63 and a 52 week high of $495.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $436.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.62.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

