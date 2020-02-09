Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 52.7% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000.

HYD opened at $65.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.36. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF has a twelve month low of $61.41 and a twelve month high of $66.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.2057 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%.

