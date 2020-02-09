Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANTM. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,617,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,028,000 after buying an additional 322,073 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,244,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,911,000 after buying an additional 7,781 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 13.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,234,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,431,000 after buying an additional 142,246 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter worth $187,621,000. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 60.6% in the third quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 583,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,033,000 after buying an additional 219,977 shares during the period. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total transaction of $234,192.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,665. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux bought 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $266.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,026,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 24,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,547,857.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,511 shares of company stock worth $6,918,990. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ANTM. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Anthem from $319.00 to $314.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Anthem from $382.00 to $374.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.77.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $276.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.92. The company has a market cap of $71.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.84. Anthem Inc has a 12-month low of $227.16 and a 12-month high of $317.99.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $27.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.06 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

