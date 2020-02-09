Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 108.4% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth $42,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 15.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 714 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total value of $857,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,459,658.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total transaction of $4,786,651.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,513,415.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on DGX shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.82.

Shares of DGX opened at $111.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 12-month low of $82.59 and a 12-month high of $113.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.52.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 32.32%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

