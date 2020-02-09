Parallel Advisors LLC Has $121,000 Position in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Washington Trust Bank bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 7,314 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 1.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Redburn Partners cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lloyds Banking Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $2.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average is $2.86. The stock has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.11. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $3.58.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

