Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Panhandle Royalty Company is engaged in the ownership, acquisition and management of mineral properties and the exploration for and development of oil and gas properties, principally involving wells located on the Company’s mineral interests. Panhandle and its wholly owned subsidiary, Wood Oil Company, mineral properties and other oil and gas interests are located primarily in Oklahoma New Mexico, Texas, and twenty other states. “

Get Panhandle Oil and Gas alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of PHX opened at $7.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 3.23. Panhandle Oil and Gas has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $16.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.93. The firm has a market cap of $117.47 million, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.71.

Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Panhandle Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 102.60% and a positive return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $10.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Panhandle Oil and Gas will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas in the third quarter worth $2,921,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,157,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,099,000 after purchasing an additional 14,428 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 321,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 12,063 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas in the third quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Company Profile

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned perpetual ownership of 258,555 net mineral acres; leased 17,203 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,079 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 69 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Panhandle Oil and Gas (PHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Panhandle Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panhandle Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.