Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Lowers Stock Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ decreased its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Paypal were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 5.5% in the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 0.5% in the third quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 19,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Gardiner Nancy B increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 7,965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Paypal stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.88. 4,166,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,352,344. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $140.77 billion, a PE ratio of 57.43, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $122.19.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Monday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Monday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.03.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $2,693,550.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,160.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $3,104,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,074 shares in the company, valued at $44,197,888.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,379 shares of company stock worth $6,074,226. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

