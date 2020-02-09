Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Has $5.60 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lessened its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,281 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 63.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $51,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,935.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,350,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,663 shares of company stock valued at $5,354,322. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $212.33. 12,242,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,233,181. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.28 and a twelve month high of $224.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $212.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $260.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.29.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

