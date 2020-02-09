Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Has $383,000 Holdings in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ cut its holdings in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in United Continental were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UAL. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of United Continental by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Continental in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Continental in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Continental in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Continental in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAL stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.48. 3,129,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,150,799. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.16 and its 200-day moving average is $87.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.19. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $74.44 and a 52 week high of $96.03.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.88 billion. United Continental had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UAL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on United Continental from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub lowered United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on United Continental in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Continental presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.09.

In other news, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total transaction of $92,821.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

