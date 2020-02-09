Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Has $251,000 Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lowered its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,790 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,297,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $850,707,000 after buying an additional 88,015 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,576,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $510,212,000 after purchasing an additional 251,425 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 558,290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 27.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 346,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,709,000 after purchasing an additional 75,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 329,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JEC traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.78. 682,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,781. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 12 month low of $55.17 and a 12 month high of $98.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 3,564 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $338,081.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,072,880.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

JEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jacobs Engineering Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.14.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

