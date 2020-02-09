Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Has $1.99 Million Stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ trimmed its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,750 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 518.4% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 140.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America set a $54.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.19.

NYSE MO traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,138,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,814,782. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.93. The firm has a market cap of $87.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group Inc has a 52 week low of $39.30 and a 52 week high of $57.88.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

