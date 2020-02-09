Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Boosts Stake in Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) by 201.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,400 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Senseonics were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Senseonics by 194.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 19,574 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Senseonics in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in Senseonics in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Senseonics by 596.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 25,069 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Senseonics in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

SENS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Senseonics in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.90.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SENS traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.92. 927,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,746. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.07. Senseonics Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $3.37.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $4.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 million.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems that is designed to continually and accurately measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

