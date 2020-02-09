Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Boosts Position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 471.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 320,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 264,743 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $11,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the first quarter valued at $434,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter valued at $621,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter valued at $373,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter valued at $106,000.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, Director Larry Mcpherson sold 8,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $267,197.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,924.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Altra Industrial Motion stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,425. Altra Industrial Motion Corp has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $38.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.96.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AIMC shares. BidaskClub downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

