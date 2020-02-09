Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Acquires 1,062 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,223 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COST. Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $336,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 230.3% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 40,714 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,967,000 after purchasing an additional 15,045 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. 70.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

NASDAQ:COST traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $313.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,903,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,648. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $205.75 and a 52-week high of $314.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $301.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.48. The company has a market capitalization of $137.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $587,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,029.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $600,755.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,861,340 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COST. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.73.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.