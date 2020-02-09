Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pagerduty Inc. provides digital operations management solutions. The Company offers software as a service based platform PagerDuty, which helps developers, DevOps, information technology operations and business to prevent and resolve business impacting incidents. Pagerduty Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Pagerduty alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PD. SunTrust Banks restated a positive rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Pagerduty in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Pagerduty in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Pagerduty from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pagerduty from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Pagerduty in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pagerduty presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.93.

Pagerduty stock opened at $22.50 on Thursday. Pagerduty has a one year low of $20.53 and a one year high of $59.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.50.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.12 million. Pagerduty had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 29.89%. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pagerduty will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Steven Chung sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total transaction of $1,305,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 52,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $1,268,176.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,740,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,033,883.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,370 shares of company stock valued at $3,930,264.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pagerduty during the third quarter worth $8,611,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Pagerduty during the second quarter worth $13,436,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Pagerduty by 2.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pagerduty during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pagerduty during the fourth quarter worth $18,619,000. Institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

About Pagerduty

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pagerduty (PD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pagerduty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagerduty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.