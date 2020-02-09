Pacifica Partners Inc. Takes Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BABA. PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $453,000. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 359,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,327,000 after buying an additional 43,207 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, James Hambro & Partners raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 259.7% during the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 169,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,858,000 after buying an additional 122,046 shares in the last quarter. 46.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BABA opened at $216.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.16. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $147.95 and a 12 month high of $231.14. The company has a market capitalization of $562.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.40, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.21.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TH Capital boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Group assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.21.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

