Pacifica Partners Inc. Takes $59,000 Position in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,874,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,884,000 after buying an additional 185,576 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $321,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000.

Shares of AIA stock opened at $64.76 on Friday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $54.66 and a twelve month high of $69.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.60.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

