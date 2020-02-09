Pacifica Partners Inc. Takes $49,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Boston Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.0% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 515,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,749,000 after buying an additional 92,962 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 96,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 28,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $204,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $42.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.23. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.98 and a 12-month high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.