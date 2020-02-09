Pacifica Partners Inc. Makes New $36,000 Investment in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $76.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.71. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $64.75 and a twelve month high of $76.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.78%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total value of $1,067,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total transaction of $1,379,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,044,361 shares in the company, valued at $73,867,653.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,000 shares of company stock worth $5,962,905 over the last ninety days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CL. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $69.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.