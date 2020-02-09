Pacifica Partners Inc. Buys Shares of 32,382 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,382 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,000. Intel comprises approximately 1.9% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Intel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,147 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 21,877 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Intel by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in Intel by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 7,761 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intel news, Director Alyssa Henry bought 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Also, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $165,700.25. In the last three months, insiders purchased 188,120 shares of company stock valued at $11,086,765 and sold 82,146 shares valued at $4,611,285. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $66.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $286.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.71 and a 200 day moving average of $54.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTC. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.48.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

