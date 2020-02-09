Pacifica Partners Inc. Acquires Shares of 625 iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 120,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,141,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 36,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $682,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $51.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.93. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.0937 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

