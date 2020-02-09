Pacifica Partners Inc. Acquires New Shares in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB)

Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 254,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after purchasing an additional 11,166 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PICB opened at $26.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.67. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.34 and a twelve month high of $27.42.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a $0.0316 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P International Corporate Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

