Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.64.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORCC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Owl Rock Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Owl Rock Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.50 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered Owl Rock Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Owl Rock Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $18.00 target price on Owl Rock Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of ORCC stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.84. The company had a trading volume of 684,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,245. Owl Rock Capital has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $19.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nationwide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,192,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 3,684.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 13,375 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $535,000. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $612,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E grew its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E now owns 29,185,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,123,000 after buying an additional 608,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.22% of the company’s stock.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

