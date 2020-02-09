Orvana Minerals (TSE:ORV) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.23

Orvana Minerals Co. (TSE:ORV) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.23 and traded as high as $0.25. Orvana Minerals shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 68,500 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.72. The firm has a market cap of $32.79 million and a P/E ratio of -6.15.

Orvana Minerals (TSE:ORV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$42.75 million during the quarter.

Orvana Minerals Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, precious, and base metal deposits. The company holds interests in the Don Mario Mine, an open-pit mine located in the south-eastern Bolivia; and El Valle and Carlés Mine located in the Rio Narcea Gold Belt in northern Spain.

