Orsu Metals (CVE:OSU) Trading Down 4.3%

Orsu Metals Co. (CVE:OSU) traded down 4.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22, 2,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 26,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 million and a P/E ratio of -3.06.

Orsu Metals (CVE:OSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

Orsu Metals Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties in Russia. The company explores for copper, gold, and molybdenum deposits. It principally holds a 90% interest in the Sergeevskoe gold project that covers an area of 7.6 square kilometers located in the Mogocha District of the Zabaikal'skiy region of Russia.

