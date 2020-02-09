O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 19.03-19.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $19.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.7-11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.73 billion.O’Reilly Automotive also updated its FY20 guidance to $19.03-19.13 EPS.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $10.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $387.69. 1,175,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,122. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $431.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $414.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.69. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $349.71 and a 52 week high of $454.31.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 514.91% and a net margin of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 19.69 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $485.00 to $465.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $479.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $393.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $436.00.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.50, for a total transaction of $657,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,041.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.65, for a total value of $1,991,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,345 shares of company stock worth $8,084,415. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

