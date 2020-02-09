O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $19.03-19.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $19.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.7-11.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.72 billion.O’Reilly Automotive also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 19.03-19.13 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. UBS Group set a $495.00 target price on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $485.00 to $465.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Nomura reduced their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $425.00 to $405.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities cut O’Reilly Automotive from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $393.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised O’Reilly Automotive from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $425.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $436.00.

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $10.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $387.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,175,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,122. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $349.71 and a one year high of $454.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $431.18 and its 200 day moving average is $414.13.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 514.91%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 19.69 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.14, for a total value of $3,301,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,998,652.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Doug D. Bragg sold 4,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.39, for a total transaction of $2,133,689.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,587.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,345 shares of company stock worth $8,084,415 in the last three months. 2.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

