Orbitcoin (ORB) Trading Down 73.3% Over Last Week

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded down 51.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. During the last week, Orbitcoin has traded 73.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Orbitcoin has a total market cap of $165,798.00 and approximately $23.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbitcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0515 or 0.00000510 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.53 or 0.01254775 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00046596 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00018182 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00211393 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009032 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002182 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00062412 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004269 BTC.

About Orbitcoin

ORB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

Orbitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

