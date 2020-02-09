OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

OPTN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of OptiNose in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of OptiNose from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptiNose from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.33.

OPTN traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $7.00. 140,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,936. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.86. OptiNose has a 52-week low of $4.44 and a 52-week high of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.81.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69). OptiNose had a negative net margin of 419.37% and a negative return on equity of 137.60%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 million. Research analysts expect that OptiNose will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OptiNose news, major shareholder Avista Capital Partners Ii Gp, sold 1,250,000 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $11,462,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph C. Scodari bought 6,100 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.64 per share, with a total value of $52,704.00. 44.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of OptiNose by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 227,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of OptiNose by 8.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 7,944 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the second quarter worth $72,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of OptiNose by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

