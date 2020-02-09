Oppenheimer Increases Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target to

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from to in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MMSI. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James raised Merit Medical Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Merit Medical Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

MMSI traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.89. 284,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,338. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.06. Merit Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $63.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 416.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,493 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,567,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $510,294,000 after acquiring an additional 502,387 shares in the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.