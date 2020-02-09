OneLedger Price Hits $0.0065 on Major Exchanges (OLT)

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. OneLedger has a total market capitalization of $2.52 million and approximately $512,622.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OneLedger token can now be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, CoinEx, IDEX and LATOKEN. In the last seven days, OneLedger has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00038606 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $584.27 or 0.05788463 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 57.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004865 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00023840 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00120647 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00039096 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003071 BTC.

OneLedger Profile

OLT is a token. It was first traded on June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 386,061,799 tokens. The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger . The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OneLedger’s official website is oneledger.io . OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech

Buying and Selling OneLedger

OneLedger can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, BitForex, UEX, IDEX, CoinEx, Bilaxy, LATOKEN and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneLedger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OneLedger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

