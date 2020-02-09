One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.75.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OSS. TheStreet cut shares of One Stop Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of One Stop Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of One Stop Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ OSS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.72. 29,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,335. One Stop Systems has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $3.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $44.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 2.00.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. One Stop Systems had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $14.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSS. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in One Stop Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in One Stop Systems by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 40,527 shares during the period. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in One Stop Systems by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 776,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 396,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.49% of the company’s stock.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial grade computer systems and components that are based on industry standard computer architectures worldwide. The company offers custom built servers; graphical processing unit compute accelerators; flash arrays; peripheral component interconnect expansion products and adaptors; storage management software; and infrastructure as a service solutions.

