Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Stock Position Decreased by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,197 shares during the quarter. Omnicell accounts for 2.0% of Redwood Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Redwood Investments LLC owned 0.62% of Omnicell worth $21,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 54,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Shares of Omnicell stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,824. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.37, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.30 and a 1-year high of $94.85.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Omnicell had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $248.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Omnicell’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 9,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $730,332.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,653.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $109,280.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,508.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,177 shares of company stock valued at $4,651,960. 2.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OMCL. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Sidoti set a $82.00 target price on Omnicell and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine cut Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.