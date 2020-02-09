Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.12 to $3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.23. Omega Healthcare Investors also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.12-3.20 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OHI. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $44.50 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.50.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

OHI traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.56. 1,123,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,689,172. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.36. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $34.64 and a 1 year high of $45.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $212.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.40 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 36.73% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 87.30%.

In related news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,053,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.