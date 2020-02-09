Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Stock Holdings Increased by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 6,012 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 40.2% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 90.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OLN shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Olin from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Olin in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Olin in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Olin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Olin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.46.

In other Olin news, EVP John L. Mcintosh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $151,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

OLN traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,455,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,181,851. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $27.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.73.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Olin had a positive return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

