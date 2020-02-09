Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by MHI Funds LLC

MHI Funds LLC cut its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,513 shares during the period. MHI Funds LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OXY. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $1,091,000. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Pecaut & CO. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 127.5% in the 4th quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 34,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,082 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.22.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.89. The stock had a trading volume of 5,029,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,293,034. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.96. The company has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $37.25 and a 1 year high of $68.83.

In other news, Director William R. Klesse bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.09 per share, with a total value of $228,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,540,442.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bob Shearer bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.96 per share, for a total transaction of $194,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,533.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 23,900 shares of company stock worth $921,409. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

