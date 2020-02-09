Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

NASDAQ:OBLN traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.77. 203,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,982. Obalon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $23.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average of $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 5.72.

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.50) by $2.89. Obalon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 228.96% and a negative net margin of 607.48%. The company had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Obalon Therapeutics will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William J. Plovanic bought 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $107,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,297.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Obalon Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $301,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Obalon Therapeutics by 132.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 473,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 269,582 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Obalon Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $316,000. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in Obalon Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $1,330,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Obalon Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. 20.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Obalon Therapeutics

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc, a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat people who are obese and overweight. The company offers the Obalon balloon system designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

