Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.21.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVAX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 price objective on shares of Novavax in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVAX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Novavax by 473.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Novavax by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Novavax by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Novavax by 10.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Novavax stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.31. 2,596,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,809,293. Novavax has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $46.60. The firm has a market cap of $219.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.09.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.40) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novavax will post -5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

